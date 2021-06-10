On June 9 at approximately 9:05 a.m., Kindersley RCMP was dispatched to a serious collision on Main Street in Kindersley.
Investigation reveals that a vehicle was turning north on to Main Street from 5th Avenue West when it collided with a male using a motorized scooter. The victim, an 88-year-old male from Kindersley who was using the scooter at the time of the collision, was transported to hospital, where he was declared deceased. His next of kin has been notified.
Kindersley RCMP, with the assistance of Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist services, are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.