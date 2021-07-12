On July 11 at approximately 11:40 p.m., Kindersley RCMP was dispatched to a single vehicle rollover on a grid road, just off of Highway #7, near Beadle.
Initial investigation determined a vehicle with eight occupants was travelling northbound on the grid road when it rolled multiple times. One passenger, a 25-year-old female from the Kindersley Detachment area, was reported deceased on scene. Her family has been notified.
Two occupants were transported to hospital via STARS in serious condition. The remaining five occupants received varying injuries and some were transported to the local hospital. RCMP did not have updates on the condition of all the occupants.
As a result of investigation, a 26-year-old man from Medicine Hat, AB has been charged with the following:
- 1 count, impaired driving causing death, Section 320.14(3), Criminal Code
- 1 count, driving with blood alcohol equal to or exceeding 80 mg of alcohol/100 ml of blood causing death, Section 320.14(3), Criminal Code
- 1 count, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, Section 320.13(3), Criminal Code
- 5 counts, impaired driving causing bodily harm, Section 320.14(2), Criminal Code
- 5 counts, driving with blood alcohol equal to or exceeding 80 mg of alcohol/100 ml of blood causing bodily harm, Section 320.14(2), Criminal Code
- 5 counts dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, Section 320.13(2), Criminal Code
He will appear in court on September 21, 2021.
