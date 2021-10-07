Due to a temporary lack of physician resources, obstetrical services at the Kindersley Hospital will be temporarily disrupted effective 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 to 9 p.m. Monday, October 11.
Obstetrical services will NOT be available at Kindersley Hospital during this time. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Obstetrical patients with questions may contact Kindersley Hospital by phone at 306-463-1000 (Ext. 2511). Patients presenting at Kindersley Hospital will be assessed and transported as necessary. In an emergency, call 911 and an ambulance will be dispatched to provide assistance
Obstetrical services are available at:
- Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, Saskatoon 306-655-6500
- Cypress Regional Hospital, Swift Current 306-778-9400
- Battlefords Union Hospital, North Battleford 306-446-6600
High-risk patients are asked to call ahead of their arrival.
Please remember to call HealthLine 811 toll-free 24hrs/day if you have questions about your health.
