A drive-through recycling depot in Swift Current raised funds for healthcare and hockey, April 27-29.
The initiative was a partnership between the Dr. Noble Irwin Healthcare Foundation, the Swift Current Legionnaires hockey team and Triways Disposal Services, which provided the blue bins and hauled away the large amount of material collected during the three days. The drive-through depot was open each day from 4-8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Innovation Credit Union iPlex for residents to drop off bottles, cans, milk jugs, and other items.
Legionnaires players volunteered to collect the material from vehicles. The event was well supported and three 30 yard bins were filled with material. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Legionnaires and the Healthcare Foundation's Close to the Heart digital mammography campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.