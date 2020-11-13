Curling League results

The Swift Current Curling Club - Innovation Credit Union Super League - results from Thursday November 12.

Westax defeated Subway

Swift Plumbing defeated James

SWT defeated Therrien Construction

Thibault Auto defeated CMX

Quintin defeated Swift Sliders

Kruse Glass defeated B&A Petroleum

Techmation Electric & Controls defeated First Avenue Dental

Please find attached the results and standings of the Swift Current Curling Club, Innovation Credit Union Super League after November 12 play. The Innovation Credit Union Super League competes on Thursday evenings. League play began on October 15 and playoffs for the October to December section.  The champion will be determined on December 17.

