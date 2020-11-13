The Swift Current Curling Club - Innovation Credit Union Super League - results from Thursday November 12.
Westax defeated Subway
Swift Plumbing defeated James
SWT defeated Therrien Construction
Thibault Auto defeated CMX
Quintin defeated Swift Sliders
Kruse Glass defeated B&A Petroleum
Techmation Electric & Controls defeated First Avenue Dental
Please find attached the results and standings of the Swift Current Curling Club, Innovation Credit Union Super League after November 12 play. The Innovation Credit Union Super League competes on Thursday evenings. League play began on October 15 and playoffs for the October to December section. The champion will be determined on December 17.
