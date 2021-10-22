The Swift Current Curling Club - Innovation Credit Union Super League - results from Thursday October 21.
Swift Plumbing & Heating defeated Techmation Electric & Control
Therrien Construction defeated Kruse Glass & Aluminum
Subway defeated Swift Lawn Care
Team James defeated B & A Petroleum
Chinook Golf Course defeated SWT
JCG Academy defeated Westax
Please find attached the results and standings of the Swift Current Curling Club, Innovation Credit Union Super League after October 21, 2021 play. The Innovation Credit Union Super League competes on Thursday evenings. League play began on October 7, 2021 and playoffs for the October to December section. The champion will be determined on December 23, 2021.
