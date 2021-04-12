In consideration of the ongoing and uncertain COVID-19 situation, Innovation has made the decision to postpone this year’s annual Innovation Credit Union Picnic in the Park event until 2022. However, we are pleased to announce an alternative, family friendly event to take place on September 17, - a drive-in movie event in Swift Current in a COVID safe environment.
“Once again, we regret having to postpone the Picnic in the Park, but the health and safety of our members and communities remains our top priority,” says Innovation CEO Dan Johnson. “However, with a longstanding tradition of being a proud ambassador of the communities we serve, we also know the importance of an affordable day of fun that an entire family can enjoy. That is why we are very proud and excited to host an alternative event.”
The free drive-in event would take place on Friday, September 17 at Kinetic Park in Swift Current. Parking will open at 6 p.m. and the movie would begin at 8 p.m. The drive-in event will feature a pre-released family movie not yet available on DVD – announcement coming soon!
Safety restrictions – such as social-distanced spacing of vehicles, mandatory use of masks when outside of a vehicle, and available sanitization products - will be in place and/or onsite to adhere to provincial COVID-19 guidelines and to ensure families can enjoy this event with confidence.
For more information, please contact community@innovationcu.ca
