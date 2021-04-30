Innovation Credit Union nominated the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) of Swift Current for a Concentra Empowering Your Community Grant. They are thrilled to announce that CMHA will be one of the lucky recipients of $5,000. CMHA will use the award to help fund a new clubhouse to better accommodate increased programming and guests to the facility.
“Community partners like Concentra support the wellbeing and care for those who are vulnerable in our community,” says Jacqui Williams, Executive Director of CMHA Swift Current. “Thank you for your generosity and for helping us in our goal of building the new CMHA Clubhouse in Swift Current.”
This is the 11th year that Concentra Bank has awarded grants to Canadian credit unions in support of community projects. This year, they awarded $100,000 to initiatives related to environment, community, First Nations, and innovation. Credit unions nominate deserving organizations in their community for their chance to win one of 17 grants.
"Support for communities is more important than ever," says Don Coulter, President and CEO of Concentra Bank. "Local projects like these make a difference and we’re proud to contribute."
Innovation Credit Union chose to nominate CMHA Swift Current this year because of the association’s exceptional dedication to making a difference in the community. “CMHA Swift Current has been in operation for over 42 years. They’re a pivotal fixture in our community and deserve to have a new space to help those in need,” says Innovation CEO Dan Johnson. “It was our privilege to nominate them, and to learn the exciting news that they won a grant truly made our year. We can’t thank Concentra Bank enough for their generosity.”
