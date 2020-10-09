Innovation Credit Union is thrilled to announce they will become the new title sponsor of the Swift Current U18 Female AAA Wildcats. Innovation takes over the sponsorship from Diamond Energy Services after an impressive 14 years of Diamond Energy Services being the team’s title sponsor.
“The U18 AAA Female Wildcats are very excited with our new partnership with Innovation Credit Union,” says Wildcats head coach Terry Pavely says. “This partnership will benefit our organization both on and off the ice. Innovation Credit Union is a leader with their community involvement, and we believe this will benefit our players in terms of becoming community leaders.”
With this sponsorship, Innovation supports the highest level of women’s hockey in its southwest region. They see it not only as a way to support local sport, but also to encourage active, healthy lifestyles, teamwork, and leadership.
“In a time where organizations are finding it difficult to obtain sponsorship and support, Innovation is proud to be the Wildcat’s major sponsor,” says Innovation Credit Union CEO Dan Johnson. “Innovation Credit Union is dedicated to female leadership and this title sponsorship is a perfect fit for our strategy.”
The Innovation Credit Union Swift Current U18 Female AAA Wildcats are currently awaiting direction from the Saskatchewan Hockey Association and the Saskatchewan Health Authority as to when their season start date will be.
About Innovation Credit Union
Headquartered in Saskatchewan, Innovation Credit Union provides a full range of financial services to over 56,000 members including individuals, businesses, and organizations across the province. In 2017, its membership voted in favor of seeking to become a federal credit union which will enable Innovation to do business anywhere in Canada.
Through the lens of innovation and Responsible Banking, Innovation Credit Union reinvests its profits into delivering economically viable solutions for all Canadians to access mutually beneficial and affordable world class financial products and services – wherever and whenever members need them.
