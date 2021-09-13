Innovation Credit Union is honoured to invite Phyllis (Jack) Webstad, Founder/Ambassador of the Orange Shirt Society, to conduct an online session on October 26, to talk about her residential school experience and the importance of Orange Shirt Day. September 30th, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, holds immense importance for us as a day of reflection and learning. The history of this day is marked with suffering and promoting awareness can help us take one more step towards community building and cooperation.
Innovation Credit Union has chosen to honour this day by closing its operations and by inviting all its members and employees to attend the enlightening session by Ms. Webstad. As a residential school survivor, she observes the importance of this day so that others may benefit and heal.
“National Day for Truth and Reconciliation holds a special place in our hearts. It is our responsibility to take a moment of pause to reflect and educate ourselves on the history of our country. We recognize the long-term effects of the residential school system and give tribute to its survivors and their communities,” says Innovation Credit Union CEO, Daniel Johnson. “In learning from Phyllis, we hope to affirm our commitment to ensure that everyone around us matters equally.”
Innovation Credit Union wishes this to be a day of recognition and progress. With this session, Innovation hopes that we can learn from the past and demonstrate our collective pledge to reconciliation.
“Orange Shirt Day is a day to have conversation about all aspects of residential schools. It is a day to honour survivors and their families, and to remember those that did not make it,” says Webstad. “Sharing my story of how my orange shirt was taken from me is my way to encourage others to share their experiences, as well as a part of my healing journey.”
In addition to wearing an orange shirt, Innovation Credit Union encourages its members to reflect upon the sacrifices, culture, contributions, and strength of First Nations, Inuit and Metis people, so that we can celebrate the positive impact they have had on us and our communities.
Phyllis Webstad is Northern Secwpemc (Shuswap) from the Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation (Canoe Creek Indian Band). She was born in Dog Creek, and lives in Williams Lake, BC. She is the Founder/Ambassador of the Orange Shirt Society, and tours the country telling her story and raising awareness about the impact of the residential school system. She has now published three books, "Orange Shirt Story” and "Phyllis's Orange Shirt" for younger children and “Beyond the Orange Shirt Story” for older students and adults.
Phyllis received the 2017 TRU Distinguished Alumni Award for her unprecedented impact on local, provincial, national and international communities through the sharing of her orange shirt story.
About Innovation: Innovation Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in Saskatchewan with over 400 employees and more than $3.8 billion in managed assets. They serve over 57,000 members across 24 advice centre locations and offer in-person service in both Regina and Saskatoon. With the overwhelming support of its membership, Innovation is excited to be one of the first credit unions in Canada to be pursuing a Federal Credit Union charter under the Bank Act. As a member-owned cooperative, they provide quarterly returns to their members, and reinvest 2 - 4% of pre-tax profits back into the communities they serve.
For more information about the Innovation Credit Union difference, please visit: Value Propositions | Innovation Credit Union (innovationcu.ca OR Community | Innovation Credit Union (innovationcu.ca)
For more information, contact our Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Johnson at Daniel.Johnson@innovationcu.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.