Jackie Schlamp, Returning Officer for the City of Swift Current Municipal election and Associate Returning Officer for the School Board elections, today announced that individuals who may be considering running in the upcoming local government elections can obtain information on their eligibility to run by accessing the City’s website at www.swiftcurrent.ca/election2020 or by contacting the Office of the City Clerk at (306) 778-2768.
“With the municipal and school board elections drawing near, individuals who are considering the possibility of running may wish to view our Candidate Information Guide, which can be found under the Information for Candidates tab at www.swiftcurrent.ca/election2020,” said Schlamp. “This booklet provides details on eligibility, important election dates, candidate’s agents, and much more, and it will provide potential candidates with all the information they need prior to our Call for Nominations.”
The positions open for nominations are:
•MAYOR: CITY OF SWIFT CURRENT
Number to be Elected: One (1)
•COUNCILLOR: CITY OF SWIFT CURRENT
Number to be Elected: Six (6)
•BOARD MEMBER: CHINOOK SCHOOL DIVISION NO. 211, SUBDIVISION NO. 8
Number to be Elected: Three (3)
•BOARD MEMBER: HOLY TRINITY ROMAN CATHOLIC SEPARATE SCHOOL DIVISION NO. 22 SWIFT CURRENT SUBDIVISION
Number to be Elected: One (1)
Nomination papers will be accepted until 4 p.m. on October 7.
