A reminder for those not well
The Saskatchewan Health Authority reminds all Saskatchewan residents that if you feel unwell and think you require any medical care, don’t wait. Accessing medical care in the midst of COVID-19 is safe whether you visit your local walk-in clinic, family physician or emergency department. 
 
For urgent and emergent medical concerns such as chest pain, signs of stroke, broken bones, shortness of breath or thoughts of self-harm, go to a hospital emergency department or call 911.
 
Read the rest of the announcement on the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s website:

