The Saskatchewan Health Authority reminds all Saskatchewan residents that if you feel unwell and think you require any medical care, don’t wait. Accessing medical care in the midst of COVID-19 is safe whether you visit your local walk-in clinic, family physician or emergency department.For urgent and emergent medical concerns such as chest pain, signs of stroke, broken bones, shortness of breath or thoughts of self-harm, go to a hospital emergency department or call 911.Read the rest of the announcement on the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s website:
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Swift Current Municipal RCMP execute two search warrants
- Swift Current Municipal Detachment busy last weekend
- ALERT makes Medicine Hat's largest meth seizure
- Patzer questions Innovation minister at Industry Committee meeting
- Great Plains College extends scholarship deadline
- Stay@Home Gala raises $50,118 for southeast Alberta
- If you are sick, please call for help
- Paving Program Starts This Week
Most Popular
Articles
- Brooks to open temporary assessment centre April 27
- COVID-19 Emergency Relief Bursary available for Great Plains College students
- Birds of Prey Centre adapting to current pandemic situation
- Phase One To Re-Open Saskatchewan – Campsite Reservation Launch And Start Of The Camping Season
- Provincial government announces phased plan to re-open Saskatchewan economy
- ALERT makes Medicine Hat's largest meth seizure
- Healthcare Foundation continues fundraising for digital mammography unit
- Physicians in rural areas concerned with changes in compensation, program abolishment
- Innovation Credit Union holds AGM through virtual
- Chinook School Division uses new tool to recruit staff
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.