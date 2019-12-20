The ongoing support from Hutterite colonies in southwest Saskatchewan for the community food bank in Swift Current will ensure the inclusion of fresh produce in food hampers this festive season.
An appreciation luncheon took place at the Salvation Army in Swift Current on Dec. 10 to acknowledge the contribution of the colonies and to celebrate the success of the 22nd annual Hutterian food bank donation drive.
MNP, Pioneer Co-op Agro, Pattison Agriculture, and Scotiabank are business partners in this initiative. Representatives from these businesses expressed gratitude towards the colonies at the appreciation luncheon.
Jennifer Bingham, the lead agronomist at Pioneer Co-op Agro, has seen the positive impact when people receive their food hampers on distribution days in the week before Christmas.
“We've been lucky enough to be involved with the Salvation Army for many years and also help out on distribution days next week,” she said. “The food that you have provided makes a big difference in a lot of people's lives and it's really been wonderful for us to see as well on distribution days, and to see how happy people are to receive that food for Christmas.”
Sue McKeown, who works in the food bank, thanked the colonies for the products provided for the Christmas hampers and for their support throughout the year.
“You are the people that carry the clients of the food bank,” she said. “They appreciate every package of carrots, potatoes, cabbage. Everything that you bring in, is much appreciated by the clients of the food bank.”
Arlene McKenzie, the coordinator of the Salvation Army’s Monday night meal program in Swift Current, said the fresh produce donated by the colonies also make a difference to those meals.
“We serve 85 to 100 people every Monday night, and to have those fresh vegetables and everything that you bring makes a world of difference,” she said.
Capt. Ed Dean from the Salvation Army felt it was important to express gratitude towards the Hutterite colonies for their contribution.
“It’s a wonderful event where we can recognize some of our community partners in such a wonderful way,” he said afterwards. “The Hutterites support our food bank immensely, and even today, to see the sacks of vegetables and stuff that are there, the chickens and the turkeys that are on the truck. It’s amazing what they do for a community.”
The Salvation Army will prepare and distribute 330 Christmas hampers with the help of many volunteers, including employees from the four businesses participating in the Hutterian food bank donation drive. There was an increase in the number of applications for Christmas hampers this year.
“We have seen a growing need,” he said. “Our food bank is up, the use in it. We have some large families as well. It takes a lot of groceries to feed a large family, and so the working poor or working challenged may not have the extra to do that Christmas meal, and so we’re here. We feed 365 days a year. The need is still there. Christmas time we try and do that little bit extra so that they too have something special.”
The Swift Current Salvation Army’s Christmas campaign is going well. The Canadian Tire Toy Days on Dec. 6 and 7 collected 278 toys for the Salvation Army, and every tag for toys on the wish tree in the Salvation Army’s Miracle Room was picked.
The amount raised through the kettle campaign reached $152,861 on Dec. 16, and Capt. Dean was optimistic that this year’s large fundraising goal for the Christmas campaign will be reached.
“We have a lofty goal of $260,000, but I do believe that this community will help us to reach that goal,” he said. “The funds raised from the Christmas campaign are used throughout the year to help us to be able to do what we do for this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.