The City of Swift Current Infrastructure & Operations Division is pleased to announce that it will be hosting an additional Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The collection area will be located right at the City Landfill, near the front entrance for ease of access and safe disposal. Hosting this event at the landfill controls some of the associated costs and has allowed for the City to provide an additional Household Hazardous Waste Day this year.
Residents are welcome to bring hazardous household items for free disposal on September 14th, such as: Chemicals; solvents; old paint (reusable paint can go directly to SARCAN); aerosol containers; glue; batteries (also accepted at the City Recycle Depot year-round); pesticides;
pharmaceuticals; and fluorescent light bulbs.
This service is available to households only. Items from businesses and farms will not be accepted with this program.
