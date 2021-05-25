The City of Swift Current is pleased to announce Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day at the Innovation Credit Union iPlex parking lot on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021, from 2-8 p.m., with physical distancing precautions in place.
-
The collection area at the Innovation Credit Union iPlex parking lot is in the lower lot, in the Southeast corner. In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, residents are required to stay in their vehicle and wait for an attendant to assist them. Attendants will unload the items for collection.
All materials must be labelled. Please take note of a few changes from previous Household Hazardous Waste events. A complete list of acceptable hazardous household items is provided on the City website at www.swiftcurrent.ca/hhwd, which include:
•Chemicals, cleaners
•Solvents, corrosives, oxidizers
•Aerosol containers
•Pesticides (including herbicides)
•Fluorescent light bulbs
•Propane cylinders
•Batteries (also accepted at the City Recycle Depot year-round)
•Old paint (also accepted at SARCAN year-round)
•Automotive materials (oil, antifreeze, filters and containers – also accepted at Tune-A-Matic year-round)
•Pharmaceuticals (also accepted at local pharmacies for safe disposal)
To find out where to drop off items that are not hazardous, try this tool: http://www.saskwastereduction.ca/
The Household Hazardous Waste Day is open to materials from households only. Commercial and agricultural materials will not be accepted with this program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.