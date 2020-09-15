The City of Swift Current Solid Waste and Diversion department is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day at the City Landfill on Saturday, October 10, from 9 a.m-3 p.m., with COVID-19 precautions in place.The collection area at the City Landfill is near the front entrance for ease of access and safe disposal. In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, residents are required to stay in their vehicle and wait for an attendant to assist them. Attendants will unload the items for collection.Acceptable hazardous household items are:
- Chemicals
- Solvents
- Old paint (new paint can go directly to SARCAN)
- Aerosol containers
- Glue
- Batteries (also accepted at the City Recycle Depot year-round)
- Pesticides
- Pharmaceuticals
- Fluorescent light bulbsThis service is available to households only. Items from businesses and farms will not be accepted with this program.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day in Swift Current
- Contributed
-
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Volunteers cleaning up Alberta highways Sept. 19
- The warning signs of suicide outlined
- Swift Current Municipal Detachment busy last weekend
- Stockade set to re-open September 28
- Petition asking for change to federal privacy law to allow RCMP to support Clare's Law in Saskatchewan
- SaskAbilities celebrates successful Ability Bowl wrap-up event, Walk, Wheel, Run
- City appoints council representative on Elmwood Golf Club board
- CMHA’s Rural Mental Health Project is not a one-size, fits-all program
Most Popular
Articles
- Massive beef mystery from Brooks has RCMP on the hunt
- A 41-year-old female is found following single-motor-vehicle collision in rural area at night
- Accident on Highway 32 near community of Success
- Petition asking for change to federal privacy law to allow RCMP to support Clare's Law in Saskatchewan
- Drugs, guns seized from rural home outside Medicine Hat
- SACLA welcomes new CEO
- Serious MVC on Highway 3 near Fort MacLeod
- Ponteix RCMP respond to fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 19 near Kincaid
- Shaunavon RCMP on the hunt for stolen truck
- Truckers will be honoured next Tuesday in Coutts, Medicine Hat
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.