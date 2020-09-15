City hosting helpful collection
The City of Swift Current Solid Waste and Diversion department is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day at the City Landfill on Saturday, October 10, from 9 a.m-3 p.m., with COVID-19 precautions in place. 
The collection area at the City Landfill is near the front entrance for ease of access and safe disposal. In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, residents are required to stay in their vehicle and wait for an attendant to assist them. Attendants will unload the items for collection.   
Acceptable hazardous household items are:
  • Chemicals
  • Solvents
  • Old paint (new paint can go directly to SARCAN)
  • Aerosol containers
  • Glue
  • Batteries (also accepted at the City Recycle Depot year-round)
  • Pesticides
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Fluorescent light bulbs
 
This service is available to households only. Items from businesses and farms will not be accepted with this program.

