The City of Swift Current’s Community Services Division Dec. 4 announced that it will be operating its indoor arenas – the Innovation Credit Union iPlex and Fairview Arenas – at reduced hours over the holiday season. The move comes in response to heightened COVID-19 restrictions announced by the Government of Saskatchewan in late November.“Community Services will continue to ensure the availability of at least one ice surface to allow for rush, private and family bookings,’ said Jim Jones, General Manager of Community Services. “All bookings will, of course, have to be in full compliance with provincial Public Health Guidelines.”Ice surface availability will be as follows:
- Fairview Arenas: December 3 to December 24, 2020
- Innovation Credit Union iPlex: December 27, 2020 to January 4, 2021
- All three arena ice surfaces are expected to be open as of January 4, 2021, pending Public Health Guidelines set to be announced December 17, 2020During this time, special holiday pricing and additional public skating opportunities will be offered, including a special Family Only Holiday Rate of $111.00/ hour during prime time and $92.00/hour during non-prime hours. Rush Ice will remain available weekdays from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM for $22.00/person.Community Services invites all citizens to visit www.swiftcurrent.ca/skate for ice availability and pre-registration, and reminds participants that pre-registration is mandatory for all weekend public skating opportunities.Additional Recreation Opportunities
While the Innovation Credit Union iPlex will be closed for skating until December 27, it will remain open for Walking for Wellness from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM weekdays.For individuals feeling the recreation void, there are still programming and public swim opportunities being offered at the Aquatic Centre.For more information or to book a time, please email communityservices@swiftcurrent.ca or call 306-778-2787. Promoting Healthy Lifestyles in Our Community.
