Residents of Swift Current and Southwest Saskatchewan will want to set their PVRs beginning October 22nd, at 8 p.m. to catch the second season of Discovery Canada’s Hellfire Heroes.
Season Two of the series will feature our very own Swift Current Fire Department, along with the Lesser Slave Regional Fire Service, Yellowhead County Fire Department and Port Alberni Fire Department.
Hellfire Heroes takes viewers to incident scenes attended by the brave men and women from these departments and gives viewers an opportunity to get a glimpse into the work that Firefighters and other First Responders engage in every day.
“One of our responsibilities as a Fire Department is to create public awareness around the importance of fire safety and prevention,” said Swift Current Fire Department Chief Darren McClelland. “Hellfire Heroes is an opportunity for us to reach a large audience by showcasing the work our team does, which, in turn, gets people thinking and talking about fire safety.”
For more information about the Swift Current Fire Department, please visit www.swiftcurrent.ca/fire.
