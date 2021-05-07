The Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation successfully faced up to the challenge of raising funds for healthcare in the midst of a pandemic during 2020.
The activities of the Healthcare Foundation during the past year were highlighted during the organization’s annual general meeting, April 20.
As was the case a year ago, the board members and guests gathered again virtually via video conference for the annual general meeting.
Board Chair Helen Arnold and Healthcare Foundation Executive Director Jim Dekowny both emphasized the importance of keeping local healthcare strong in their presentations during the meeting.
“There has never been a more important time than now to be involved in supporting our healthcare in Swift Current and southwest Saskatchewan,” Arnold told the meeting.
Both spoke afterwards via telephone to the Prairie Post about the Foundation’s activities during the past year. Arnold noted the pandemic is providing a new perspective on the importance of healthcare.
“I feel it's so important to be supportive of our healthcare workers and healthcare system, especially during this time of a pandemic,” she said. “As a Foundation we want to do everything we can to ensure that the residents of the communities of southwest Saskatchewan can benefit from first-class healthcare right in their communities or close to their communities. So in that vein I feel it's important to get involved and be involved with healthcare, whether it's at the board level or as a donor.”
This is her seventh year on the board and she will remain on the board until 2023. Board members will typically serve three two-year terms, but the terms of a few board members were extended to provide continuity during the leadership change at the Foundation and with several new board members added since last year.
Dekowny served his first full year in 2020 as the Foundation’s new executive director. Two new staff members joined the organization last year. Kris Johnson is the major gifts and development coordinator and Sara Adrian is the communication and development coordinator. Four new board members joined the board last year and the appointment of another two board members were approved at this annual general meeting. The two new board members are Swift Current residents Nicole Friesen and Ashley Peterson.
“I think we definitely have a little bit of a different role to play when there are so many new faces around the board table and within the office,” Arnold said. “Typically, we are a policy board, where we're not so much involved in the day-to-day operations of the Foundation. However, we can provide some mentorship and we are providing some mentorship to the new guard.”
The volunteer board now consists of 12 members. She felt it is a strong group and the new members add a different dynamic to the board.
“I think that when you have new board members, they bring a fresh perspective to the work that's being done,” she said. “They look at it sort of objectively when they're first being oriented to the board and they bring new ideas based on their experiences and new perspectives to how we manage the Foundation activities. We always welcome new ideas, and of course in fundraising you need to constantly be thinking of new and innovative ways to attack your fundraising efforts, and especially in the past year, where we've been limited to what we can do face-to-face.”
The Foundation’s fundraising efforts typically take place through face-to-face gatherings, and there was obviously a lot of concern about the impact of the pandemic on their ability to raise funds for healthcare. The efforts of Foundation staff and ideas from the board made it possible to host some of the traditional fundraising events, even though there had to be changes to the format and they sometimes had to be done virtually.
“All in all, we're very proud of the work that Jim and his staff did throughout the year and finding innovative ways to host those fundraising events,” she said. “It's been a very successful year.”
Arnold felt the pandemic might have actually played a role to keep healthcare at the forefront of people’s mind when they were thinking about making charitable donations.
“I think that if people were going to choose what they were going to support, a healthcare venture probably would weigh at the top of their list as far as donations would be concerned during these times,” she said. “But Swift Current and southwest Saskatchewan has been very supportive to the Foundation in the past and they did so again throughout this year. So we're very excited that we had such a successful year during very difficult times.”
Dekowny also appreciated the ongoing support of residents in southwest Saskatchewan for the Healthcare Foundation’s fundraising campaigns.
“I don't think anybody would say that 2020 was a great year,” he noted. “I think the pandemic has hurt a lot of people, but people still found a way to donate and give back to healthcare, and that just says a lot about the donors and the people of the southwest. They've just been amazing to work with and they believe in the cause.”
He gave credit to the staff at the Foundation office for their efforts and ability to adapt to the changing circumstances. The Foundation was still able to host several fundraising events during the year, including a virtual Black Tie Hockey Draft, the Lobster Pot golf tournament, the Charity Golf Classic, and the annual Radiothon, which reached the $150,000 fundraising goal for a new 4K ultra high-definition laparoscopic surgical tower at the Cypress Regional Hospital.
It was important for the Foundation to still have these events, even if it looked different due to the need to comply with COVID-19 public health guidelines.
“They were definitely different and we probably didn't make as much money at them because we had to do them differently,” he said. “We just felt it was important to do the event to give people something to do still. … A big part of it too is to keep us top of mind and just the awareness of the Foundation.”
He felt the Foundation is financially in a good position, but fundraising will become even more challenging if the pandemic continues.
“I wouldn't want to go on for another year and a half like this, that's for sure,” he said. “We're in a good spot. We have donors that believe in us and I don't think would ever let us falter. Financially we're in a good spot, I wouldn't say a great spot, and I think the longer this goes on it has been getting harder and harder and less and less money is coming in, and I get that. I get that people have to make sure that they can put groceries on the table or they can pay a car payment.”
Total revenue for 2020 was $918,954 and total expenses were $643,790. This resulted in a surplus of $275,164 and with the receipt of $62,496 from the Canadian emergency wage subsidy the excess of revenue over expenses were $337,660.
The Foundation raised about $600,000 in 2020, but in a regular year it will be closer to $1 million. Efforts were made to cut expenses, and both the gift store and Rotary House were closed due to the pandemic.
“I think that $600,000 is amazing and it just says a lot of the people and the donors of the southwest and how they continue to support us,” he noted.
The Foundation disbursed $131,760 in 2020 to support healthcare in the region, but Dekowny noted that amount would have been higher if the Foundation was billed for the purchase of other equipment.
“I think at the end of the day that number is closer to about $400,000, but because we haven't been billed for them yet, it hasn't come off this year's money,” he explained. “The money is sitting there. It's waiting to be spent.”
The annual general meeting included a presentation by Dr. Kevin Wasko, the physician executive for integrated rural health at the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). He expressed appreciation towards the Foundation for its role to ensure surgeons have access to the latest technology in southwest Saskatchewan.
COVID-19 dominated the work of the SHA during the past year, and it had an impact on surgeries in health facilities across the province. At other locations all surgeries that are not urgent or emergent have been paused, but Swift Current is an exception and they have still been able to continue with surgeries at Cypress Regional Hospital.
“When we emerge from COVID towards the end of the summer and we need to start to work through those backlogs, we really have to take a provincial approach and try to maximize all of our operating rooms and all of the surgeons and all of the teams across the province,” he said. “And I think that's where having the right equipment and the right technology locally thanks to the Foundation will play a big role in our provincial response to ensuring that we're running on all cylinders and using all the resources that are available to us as a province to recover.”
He spoke about the benefits of having a single provincial health authority to respond effectively to the challenges of the pandemic. The fact that the SHA was formed two-and-half-years prior to the pandemic had certain advantages.
“We've been able to take shape as a provincial health authority and had a provincial outlook,” he said. “It wasn't brand new, but it also was new enough that we weren't set in our ways and we were able to adapt and truly figure out through a major pressing issue how we work together as one single health authority for the province and I really do think that the people of Saskatchewan are better off for that approach to how we deliver healthcare, because we had provincial standards, provincial consistency, we can draw upon expertise of people, no matter where they were in the province, and really to be able to leverage the best that we have to offer for all of the people of Saskatchewan.”
