A local group fighting the war on drugs, with a mandate of raising awareness and educating the community in harm reduction and addiction, have stepped up their efforts once again. Swift Current’s Drug Strategy Addiction Committee (DSAC) is made up of representatives from local government agencies, RCMP, pharmacists, teachers, municipal government and various community professionals.
On Tuesday evening, DSAC helped facilitate a dramatic photo that highlights the devastating impact of drug & alcohol abuse in our quiet community. Families gathered together at Riverdene Park in Swift Current holding a white cross in memory of their loved ones. Tears flowed as people came together with photos to honour their loved ones.
A group of Swift Current Comprehensive High School students built and painted the white crosses to help this important cause. The Drug Strategy Action Committee would like to thank SCCHS Teacher, Mr. Tollefson and the Construction 20 students for their contribution.
President of DSAC, Leanne Sloman is a passionate and motivated community member.
“The Drug Strategy Action Committee wishes to create awareness and education with the growing addiction crisis in Swift Current and area,” said Sloman. “The causes and effects of addiction are far reaching. It doesn’t happen to only some people. It can happen to any individual and the effects are wide spreading. Our goal is to put a face, a voice and a human connection to addiction.”
Photographer and Funeral Director Apprentice, Andrea Miller volunteered to facilitate the photo.
“Our family has been personally impacted and devastated by addiction and the local drug trade. We know the pain of it all too well and hope to raise awareness that addiction can affect anyone in every socioeconomic class, even in our sleepy little town,” said Miller. “Most people don’t want to talk about it and we want to start the conversation. There is a stigma that an addict’s life is worth less than others. Individuals who suffer from chemical dependency are not bad people, but drugs and alcohol can make people do bad things. It’s a disease. Their lives matter and they have people that love them. And we will honour them.”
Dr. Sasha Godenir, Owner of Optical Image, explains why her business chose to support this moving and dramatic photo, “We want to help share stories that touch lives and can make a difference somewhere and somehow. We want more people to know this problem is here and can affect us all. We are not exempt from the tragedies addiction can create,” concluded Dr. Godenir.
If you or someone you care about is struggling please reach out for support. Mental Health and Addictions Centralized Intake – 1-877-329-0005 -Monday to Friday 8:00 to 5:00. Leave a message and your call will be returned
You will be asked to participate in a phone or in-person interview to assess your needs and determine the type of services required. The intake worker will work with you to find the right service match which will include exploration of personal and community resources as well as services offered by Mental Health & Addition programs.
