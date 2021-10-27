An outdoor theatrical initiative started two years ago by the Lyric Theatre in Swift Current has won a major provincial award.
The Great Southwest Shakespeare Festival is the winner of a 2021 Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan Heritage Award in the category for community development.
This awards program is managed by Heritage Saskatchewan and an awards ceremony for the winners in four categories will take place at Government House in Regina, Nov. 2.
“We're really very proud and very grateful,” Lyric Theatre Artistic and Executive Director Gordon McCall said. “It's a wonderful acknowledgement of our efforts in our second year, if we take out that COVID year that we didn't produce, and it's a real incentive for us to keep developing the festival and all the community involvement around it.”
The festival offers a memorable outdoor theatre experience in a large tent located among the trees near the Swift Current Creek in Riverside Park.
“It's a big team effort and it's really developing into something that can add an element to our community and our region that becomes part of a bigger whole,” he said. “We have wonderful events in our province and in our region and in our community, and this recognition lets us know that we're on the right track.”
The Heritage Awards are presented annually to celebrate outstanding heritage initiatives and to recognize heritage success stories that build resilient and sustainable communities.
McCall felt the Great Southwest Shakespeare Festival contributes to community development on many levels. A key aspect is the involvement of so many people in the creation of the event. It includes the Lyric Theatre staff and board members, volunteers, a creative team of actors, designers, and technicians, individual and business sponsors, and grant organizations.
This year’s festival included the launch of a summer day camp for youth aged 10 to 12, which will become a regular feature of the festival to inspire an appreciation for theatre and the works of William Shakespeare among youth.
Another aspect of the festival’s contribution to community development is the audience members attracted to the city for the event. They vary from area residents to people from further afield in the province and elsewhere in Canada, including vacation travellers.
“So it's developing further opportunities for cultural involvement, development and employment in the community and in the region,” he said. “I think it's many faceted and it's focus is the heartbeat of the community for us. What I mean by that is that we are all about celebrating Swift Current and the creative energy and the creative skills that are inherent in our community, and we augment that by bringing in some members from elsewhere. That mix generates a great deal of excitement and creative energy.”
He noted that attendees at this past summer’s festival have mentioned how good it felt to experience the wonder and wisdom of Shakespeare outdoors in the tent by the creek.
“It's about celebrating quality of life,” he said. “That's the key phrase in all of this. Quality of life, which is both concrete and intangible. It's the spirit of a community. So there's a sense of festival in our community, which we're contributing to and it makes people want to stay in a community, want to come to a community, because arts and culture are celebrated.”
McCall, who was the founder and first artistic director of Saskatoon’s Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan Festival, initiated the Lyric Theatre’s new Great Southwest Shakespeare Festival in 2019.
The first year of the event featured the production of Shakespeare’s popular work, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The festival did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It took perseverance and commitment to organize this year’s festival amid the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic. There was a sense of relief and celebration to proceed with the festival, even thought it required a lot of effort within a short period.
“Throughout the entire company our spirits were very high,” he said. “I think we just felt privileged to be able to do this in the face of COVID. We had lots of challenges in so many areas, but you always do. There's never going to be a season where there aren't challenges. … What we create in the performing arts is of great value, both spiritually and holistically and even financially to a community. So taking pride in that allows you to meet the challenges and to say we're here for a reason. We are developing in our community a further sense of creativity and that creativity and imagination is what leads people through dark times.”
The festival was the first major live event hosted by the Lyric Theatre after the lifting of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. It started on July 23 and the final performance was on Aug. 21.
“Once we got the go ahead, we just hit the ground running, took off at high speed and never looked back, because we knew we didn't have the luxury of any spare time,” he said. “We had to operate on all cylinders, and I'm so proud of the company. Every actor, every technician, every volunteer, every creative person just put unbelievable effort and time into it.”
This year’s festival production became larger with the performance of two Shakespeare plays, featuring the popular romantic comedy Twelfth Night and the tragedy Macbeth. The festival added an exciting element to the Macbeth performances, which took place at midnight.
“I don't think anything like that has been done in our community before to put a show on at midnight,” he said. “We got the same number of people coming to that show as we did to the Twelfth Night earlier in the evening. So that was just tremendous and really made us happy.”
Overall audience attendance at this festival was slightly down compared to the 2019 festival, which McCall felt was due to people’s concerns about COVID-19 and attending public events.
“I totally support those concerns,” he said. “We took COVID protocols and things, but nevertheless, we understand that and we think that was the reason for the decline.”
The 2021 festival saw the first use of a large Arabesque style tent, which ensured an improved audience experience.
“It lived up to my expectations, because I had used those very style of tent years before,” he said. “I was thrilled to be back in it, and the audiences really appreciated it. There's a sense of volume and space inside that tent that is quite wonderful when you first go into it. It has high ceilings and there's no obstruction. There's no poles or anything in the tent. So it's clear span. That means there's not a bad seat in the house.”
McCall is looking forward to next year’s festival. He has already selected the plays that will be performed and he is excited to continue the youth camp. In addition, he is planning to introduce a visual arts component to the 2022 festival.
COVID-19 continues to be an uncertain factor in the planning of events, and safety will be a key consideration in decisions taken about the next festival. For the moment, he is appreciating the provincial recognition the festival has received through the Saskatchewan Heritage Award.
“That is really a tremendous acknowledgement of our efforts and it just makes us want to reach higher,” he said. “Just a big thank you to everyone for the support and the recognition. It makes all of us proud to be from Swift Current.”
