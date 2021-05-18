Great Plains, Cumberland and Parkland Colleges have established an International Recruitment and Admissions partnership heading into the 2021-22 academic year. A two-year pilot project in which one individual will recruit for all three organizations solely on the international file will begin in October 2021.
“We are very excited to see this partnership and pilot project come to fruition,” exclaimed Great Plains College president and CEO David Keast. “The partnership will allow us to build off of our foundational knowledge and collective expertise and will help mitigate the risks of international recruitment, in terms of mobility and costs, going forward.”
The two-year pilot will enable the colleges to become more independent in terms of reliance on external agencies for student recruitment and efficiencies including, but not limited to, cost savings.
“This is a cost-effective approach to international recruitment and admissions for the college system,” said Cumberland and Parkland College’s president and CEO Mark Hoddenbagh. “One that has the potential to build a foundation for further college partnerships after the pilot period and truly benefit our local economies.”
Great Plains and Cumberland Colleges have been accepting international students since 2015 and Parkland has been doing so since 2014. Information on programs that accept international students can be found on each college’s website at www.greatplainscollege.ca, www.cumberlandcollege.sk.ca or www.parklandcollege.sk.ca.
