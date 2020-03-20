Effective March 21, the general public (including students) will not have access to Great Plains College locations without an appointment. On-site services, such as exam invigilation and Safety Training, will not be available from March 21-April 5 inclusive.
Alternative methods are being used to deliver programming during this time. Current students are encouraged to contact their program coordinator directly for details.
The college will continue to maintain its services remotely and will be answering inquiries via email (info@greatplainscollege.ca) and phone (1-866-296-2472).
