Great Plains College is pleased to announce that it will host a series of six online interactive webinars that will serve as an opportunity for prospective students to learn more about the program and course offerings that the college offers across its campuses. The webinars will begin on May 21 and will continue until the end of June, with each webinar providing a different focus of information.
The live videoconference sessions will be hosted by a variety of Great Plains College staff including members of the recruitment team, program coordinators and student advisers. They will be available to anyone interested in finding out more about the college’s programs and courses, application processes, scholarship opportunities and specific college locations. Every webinar session will offer participants an opportunity to win a $100 or $50 gift card from a business/shop of their choice.
“We look forward to the webinars as another opportunity to support our prospective students in planning for their post-secondary education and other learning opportunities,” commented Eric Taseera Lwanga, recruitment coordinator. “Due to the challenges created by COVID-19 and the inability to speak to students at career fairs or provide on-campus tours, these sessions will serve as a great chance for students and parents to take advantage of real-time conversations with our coordinators and advisers. Great Plains has so much to offer to students and the webinars will serve as another opportunity for them to make well-informed decisions about their educational future.”
Webinars will be held on May 21 (introductory session on program offerings, scholarships and application process), May 28 (Kindersley Campus profile), June 4 (student services supports), June 11 (Biggar Program Centre profile, June 18 (Swift Current campus profile) and June 25 (Warman Campus profile). Registrations for each session must be completed in advance and can be done by visiting greatplainscollege.ca/events.
Individuals requesting more information about the webinars can do so by contacting recruitment coordinator Eric Taseera Lwanga via email at behere@greatplainscollege.ca or by calling him at 306-816-0009.
For more information on Great Plains College’s program and course offerings, scholarship program, application process and much more can be found by visiting greatplainscollege.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.