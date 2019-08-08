Great Plains College is excited to announce the inaugural SunDogs Raffle & “Pup” Rally fundraiser in support of the Knight Dodge SunDogs Athletics program and scholarships.
The new fundraiser will feature an initial raffle followed by a family-friendly “Pup” Rally event on October 3 that will include the live raffle draw, an exciting introduction to the 2019 volleyball teams, games and snacks.
“We’re really happy about this new fundraising event because it will allow us to raise funds that will benefit the Athletics program and scholarships, and also build excitement for the upcoming season,” said Mona Patterson, SunDogs athletics and recreation coordinator at Great Plains College. “The SunDogs are a big part of the community and we are thrilled to celebrate and introduce our teams to the community.”
The raffle features five prize packages including a dining ($1,105 value), entertainment ($1,770 value), shopping ($1,885 value), travel ($2,613 value) and sports package ($3,200 value), that are filled with great local prizes and experiences.
“We can’t thank the local business community enough for their generosity in supporting the raffle through donations of gift cards, tickets, accommodations, services and so much more,” said Dianne Sletten, donor services coordinator at Great Plains College. “There’s truly a package for everyone, and the proceeds are going to support our student-athletes for years to come.”
Tickets are $40 and each ticket will be entered to win all five prize packages. Only 500 tickets will be available and can be purchased at Great Plains College, Mercator Financial and Knight Dodge, or by contacting Dianne at (306) 778-5456 or development@greatplainscollege.ca.
The live raffle draw will take place at the “Pup” Rally on October 3, but everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the free event, whether or not a raffle ticket has been purchased. More details on the “Pup” Rally event will be announced closer to the date.
For more information about the SunDogs Raffle and “Pup” Rally, including full prize package details and raffle rules of play, visit greatplainscollege.ca/puprally.
