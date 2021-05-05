Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saskatchewan post-secondary sector has worked together to safeguard its students and staff. Great Plains College has developed and implemented plans to continue their programming while supporting the health and safety of their campus communities.
“As we look to our 2021-22 academic year, we continue to plan for, at minimum, a 50 per cent in-person learning environment within each program,” says director of programs Kim Lambe. “We are prepared to adapt and increase the on-campus experience for students as our provincial COVID situation evolves.”
Health and safety are paramount. Great Plains College has worked with the Ministry of Advanced Education and the Ministry of Health to ensure that necessary protections are in place to keep people safe. As the province continues to battle with the COVID-19 virus, the college will continue to follow all mandatory public health orders and occupational health and safety guidelines.
“Depending on the program and capacity restrictions in any given location, we will strive to offer additional face-to-face learning experiences for students. We have adapted through our collective understanding and our staff and students have shown true resilience and success in unprecedented times,” says Lambe. “The innovations used to ensure students could continue on their educational journey has moved our institution forward. We are able to deliver quality education, whatever the circumstances may be.”
