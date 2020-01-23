Tickets are now on sale for the eighth annual Carhartts and Caviar Welding Showcase and Auction presented by S3 Enterprises. The college’s Welding certificate students, alumni, their instructor and local businesses are working hard to create 15 custom pieces for the March 12 event.
“The annual Carhartts and Caviar event has become much more than a fundraiser for the program; it has grown into an important learning opportunity for our students, giving them a chance to practice the skills they’re learning, work together as a team and to showcase the art of welding,” said welding instructor Jared McKenzie. “We’re excited about this year’s pieces and look forward to showcasing everyone’s hard work.”
A picnic table, a hall tree and a patio set are among the 15 one-of-a-kind items that will be available for purchase. This year’s event will also feature a raffle for one large ticket item, while the remainder of the pieces will be auctioned live.
Early-bird tickets purchased by February 14 are $45 and can be purchased at the college or by contacting development@greatplainscollege.ca or (306) 773-1531. Any remaining tickets past February 14 will be $50.
“We’re grateful for the ongoing support from the individuals and businesses that continue to attend and sponsor this event, which directly supports the Welding program and scholarships at the college. We can’t wait to see everyone for another fun evening of food, drink and metal art,” McKenzie added.
This event wouldn’t be possible without the great support of the community and sponsors, including the presenting sponsor S3 Enterprises.
For a sneak peek at some of this year’s auction pieces, stay tuned to the Great Plains College Facebook page, Twitter feed or website.
