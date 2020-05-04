Great Plains College is pleased to announce its Entrance Scholarship deadline has been extended to June 30, 2020. Students are automatically considered for an Entrance Scholarship of $500-$5,000 when they apply to a full-time student loan-eligible program (September entry) before the June 30 deadline.
The extended deadline is a direct result of the tremendous financial support from the college’s many donors that provide for the number of scholarships that the college can offer. As well, the college wishes to acknowledge the current COVID-19 situation and the financial challenges that it has created for students.
“The generosity of our donors, paired with the continued support from the Government of Saskatchewan, has allowed our scholarship program to be a great opportunity for students,” said Carrie Voysey, director of communications and development at Great Plains College. “We’re happy to extend the opportunity for scholarships to more students, especially given the pandemic and the economic challenges we are now faced with.”
A wide variety of full-time scholarship-eligible programs are available at the various Great Plains College campus locations. Programs for Administrative Assistant, Business (certificate and diploma), Electrician, Third and Fourth Class Power Engineering, Practical Nursing, University and Youth Care Worker are among the scholarship-eligible programs that are available to prospective students. For an exhaustive program list, individuals can visit greatplainscollege.ca/programs to review the many options offered.
Great Plains College is also proud to offer an Early Entrance Award. Grade 11 students with at least a 70 per cent average are eligible for the award of $1,000 when they apply to any full-time student loan-eligible program before June 30, 2020.
“We encourage anyone who may have missed the original April 30 deadline, or who has been considering applying to a full-time program to do so before June 30 to ensure they are considered for an Entrance Scholarship or an Early Entrance Award,” added Voysey.
More information on Great Plains College’s scholarship program, deadlines and other awards can be found at greatplainscollege.ca/scholarships. Individuals can apply for college programs at greatplainscollege.ca/apply or by calling 1-866-296-2472.
The college boasts one of the most competitive scholarship programs among regional colleges in the province. Since 2009, more than $2 million has been distributed to students enrolled in full-time student loan-eligible programs, including approximately $155,000 in the 2019-20 academic year.
