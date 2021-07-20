As the province rolls out Step 3 of the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan, Great Plains College is set to lift most COVID-19 restrictions in tandem with Public Health recommendations.
“We’ve updated our Re-Open plan to reflect the new Public Health requirements” says director of human resources Noreen Volk. “Our goal is to maximize the on-campus experience for students and return to 100 per cent in-person program delivery, with the exception of programs designed to be delivered in a blended format.”
Volk, who also oversees health and safety for the college, says “In accordance with Step 3 of the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan, masks are optional and physical distancing, attendance tracking and screening questions are no longer required at each college location. Although Public Health encourages individuals to obtain their vaccination, you do not have to disclose if you are vaccinated and it is not a prerequisite for attending or visiting the college.”
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Great Plains College has developed and implemented plans to continue their programming while supporting the health and safety of their campus communities. “Health and safety are paramount,” explains Volk. “The college will continue to follow all mandatory Public Health orders and occupational health and safety guidelines. However, it will be important to remain flexible as the COVID-19 situation in Saskatchewan fluctuates.”
Great Plains College continues to work with the Ministry of Advanced Education and the Ministry of Health to ensure that necessary protections are in place to keep people safe. “We are confident we will be prepared for the upcoming semester and that students and staff will have a positive college experience” says Volk.
For the latest updates on Great Plains College’s Re-Open plan visit www.greatplainscollege.ca/about-us/health-safety-covid-19-coronavirus-updates.
