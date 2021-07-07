A Special Meeting of City Council that was announced on Saturday via Public Notice took place on July 5 at noon from Council Chambers. The Special Meeting was made necessary for Council to deliberate on a handful of items that were required to be resolved before the next regularly scheduled meeting slated for late July.
The first order of business was a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the City of Swift Current and SaskPower that would see the City add to its Electrical Franchise area, which has not been expanded since 1989. The terms of the MOU would see the City take over pockets located within City boundaries that remain under SaskPower’s umbrella. The value of this additional franchise area, as agreed by both parties, is $14.8 million. In order to fulfill the financial part of the agreement, the City will be required to take on additional debt.
As deliberations began, members of Council were quick to praise the foresight of City Council in 1958, which elected to maintain ownership of our local electrical franchise that, to this day, has generated significant revenue for the citizens of Swift Current. Council members also pointed out that, while they were loathe to the City taking on additional debt, that this particular opportunity for the city has been in negotiations since 2011, across several Councils, and is purely a business decision that will ultimately pay for itself and benefit the citizens of this community for generations. With the addition of approximately 400 SaskPower customers to the City’s franchise upon completion of the agreement, the associated debt payments will be covered by the additional customer base and supplemented with additional Light & Power utility revenues. This allows for the utility to pay for the increase franchise area at no cost to the citizens of Swift Current.
“When it comes to debt, I don’t think any of us on Council take these decisions lightly,” said Mayor Al Bridal. “We often talk about ‘wants versus needs’; however, in this case we’re making a pure business decision. Local taxpayers will not be on the hook for debt payments. They will benefit long term when utility revenues increase, and we’re able to use those revenues as a tool to better our community.
Following deliberations, Council voted unanimously, 7 – 0, to approve the terms of the MOU with SaskPower and proceed with acquiring the expanded franchise area.
***
The second order of business on the docket was a presentation by Administration of an opportunity for the City to apply for federal grant funding under the Green & Inclusive Community Buildings Grant for the purposes of constructing an Integrated Field House – the initial step in a new phased approach to the Integrated Facility concept that has been in the works since 2009.
Within the grant program, the City would be targeting funding in the Large Retrofit Project category, which sees projects with up to $25 million in total eligible costs awarded up to $13 million in federal funding. The Field House facility would be a multi-use building that would accommodate soccer, volleyball, basketball and many more, providing many new opportunities for local children, youth, adults and seniors to participate in healthy, recreational activities, as well as opportunities for more recreational events to be hosted within the community.
There was significant debate among Council regarding this report, which ultimately led to a vote of 5 – 2 in favour of approving the Field House concept and the application for federal funding.
“This was a really difficult decision for me personally,” said Mayor Bridal. “Again, we consider whether this is a ‘want’ or a ‘need’, and that’s for our citizens to decide at the end of the day. What it ultimately came down to for me was the funding opportunity. These opportunities don’t come along very frequently, and frankly, funding from other levels of government has been well below average in Southwest Saskatchewan for a few decades now. If we can secure essentially half of the cost to build a facility that our citizens have been vocal about needing in our community, I consider that a success.”
If you’d like to watch the Special Meeting of City Council in its entirety, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJTSyavKaoU.
