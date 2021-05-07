Saskatchewan is providing $340,000 in funding to key community partners to help improve services for residents who need mental health support. The announcement was made May 7.
Three Saskatchewan branch offices of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) will receive one-time payments from the Saskatchewan Health Authority for facility and equipment upgrades. These investments will play an essential role in providing better mental health supports for those in need.
"It is vitally important that key community organizations are well equipped to provide mental health services to residents," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "People seeking mental health support deserve to feel confident in the safety and reliability of services and programs they are accessing."
The Swift Current branch is receiving $200,000 to help support a capital replacement project.
"CMHA Swift Current is overwhelmed by the support and generosity given to our local branch," CMHA Swift Current Executive Director Jacqui Williams said. "The Ministry of Health has recognized the need for a more appropriate space, to better serve our clients, and have worked with us to ensure we reach our goal. We are very grateful for this support and are looking forward to the construction of our new building."
In addition, the Prince Albert branch and the Weyburn branch of the CMHA have received $100,000 and $40,000, respectively, in funding for renovations and equipment purchases.
This year, Saskatchewan's Provincial Budget will invest a record $458 million in mental health and addictions supports and services, accounting for 7.5 per cent of the overall Health budget. These investments include funding for youth-focused initiatives, suicide prevention, harm reduction and addictions treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.