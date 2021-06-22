The Chinook School Division is facing another challenging financial year in 2021-22 due to high fixed costs and insufficient provincial funding.
Trustees approved the budget for the next school year at their regular Chinook Board meeting on June 14 and at the same time expressed frustration about the lack of adequate funding from the provincial government.
“The budget continues to be a challenging discussion item for the board of trustees and we continue to face some funding challenges,” Board Chair Kimberly Pridmore said. “We had some difficult conversations to get to this point, and while as trustees we support the work done by our financial department, it leaves us in a very tough spot to go forward and try to make the best use of our resources that are provided to us.”
There will be a budget shortfall due to operational expenditures of $90.26 million, which is exceeding anticipated revenues of $83.35 million. The resulting deficit of $6.9 million will require the use of $4.19 million from the division’s reserve funds to balance the cash budget.
“It is the highest deficit that I've ever been a part of in terms of a budgetary shortfall of funds,” Chief Financial Officer Rod Quintin told the meeting. “We have done all we could do without severely impairing our service to children to cut our costs, and it's really now about revenues as opposed to costs. We need to submit this in order for it to be considered by the ministry in terms of authorization for us to start our next fiscal year, and it will be I hope a bit of a statement to the ministry around our issues related to our funding.”
The budget passed with a recorded vote by board members, but several trustees voted against the motion as a means to express their displeasure with the lack of sufficient provincial funding. Trustees who voted in favour of the motion also indicated their unhappiness with provincial funding support.
Trustees emphasized they completely support the actual budget expenditures, because it is necessary to sustain current staffing, learning programs and bus routes.
“What isn't adequate is the level of funding that's coming from this provincial government, regrettably,” Shane Andrus said. “In my nine years of being elected public school board trustee, continually over the last many years we have been underfunded after significant cutbacks at all levels.”
Katelyn Toney noted the finance department worked hard within the parameters provided by the board to develop this budget. She spoke about the board’s efforts to balance the budget in recent years while dealing with the reality of a revenue shortfall.
“We spend the last few years attempting to balance our budget with the funding we receive from the government,” she said. “We've cut staffing, transportation routes, student services, and continue to provide services to students at the same level without increased funding from the government. … The government needs to recognize and address the shortfalls in increased fixed cost operational expenses and increase funding to rural education.”
Dianne Hahn referred to several areas of underfunding by the provincial government, including transportation and the allocation for wage increases, which are not necessarily negotiated by the Chinook School Division. There are also inflationary costs on necessary expenditures.
“Chinook cannot continue to provide adequate services to students with continued lack of funding at the provincial level,” she said. “I want to stress that I do support the expenditures that are being proposed by the Chinook board and staff, and I want to applaud and thank the administration staff for all the work that they have done in preparing this budget and for the ways that they have looked for cost savings throughout the budget.”
Quintin provided details about the budget during a telephone interview with the Prairie Post, June 15. The school division has been facing budgetary challenges for several years.
“Probably since 2016, when the funding was dramatically reduced,” he said. “That was the start, and we haven't always had a deficit at year end, but we've had deficits projected in our budgets.”
It has become increasingly difficult to avoid a shortfall on expenses due to a combination of inflationary costs on unavoidable cost items such as insurance, fuel and utilities as well as the budgetary impact of lower student enrolment.
“The biggest challenge we have is that there's been no additional money into our funding to offset inflation,” he said. “There has been inflationary money, but we've generally lost enrolment. So the enrolment loss has offset any new money that we would get for inflation, and we were never able to decrease our cost in alignment with the lower enrolments.”
Chinook School Division faces the same dilemma as other rural school divisions of high fixed costs to deliver quality programming to students. Chinook conducts annual cost reviews to find efficiencies and reduce expenditures, and he felt there is little room left for savings in the areas of utilities and transportation costs.
“Our biggest cost driver is staff,” he said. “We have roughly 1,000 people between full-time and part-time, and the provincial funding has generally been targeting new money towards teaching staff. So if there's teaching staff increase in salary, that's generally then where the money has been targeted, but we have at least as many support staff and there's been no new money to offset increased salary cost for support staff. So we've just been finding ways to work within our existing dollars to incorporate those support staff cost increases.”
The 2021-22 budget includes an allocation of $481,795 from the provincial government to fund the cost increase of the teachers collective bargaining agreement, but the school division’s actual cost for the new agreement is about $750,000.
“So we are actually not getting as much money for the cost increase in the collective bargaining agreement as we are going to incur in costs,” he said.
This shortfall will therefore be funded by the school division. Quintin noted the school division cannot simply reduce expenses by postponing salary increases.
“We have a provincially mandated increase,” he said. “That's not in the control of the school division, that's for the teachers. We have two unions inside Chinook. Those contracts have been negotiated and they are contracts that are in place, dictating terms of salary increase. So there's really no room to change that.”
In addition, the school division needs to consider salary increases for a third group of employees, the non-union support staff.
“We also try to keep pace with the other groups of employees in terms of salary increases to be fair,” he said. “The whole point of what we're trying to do is to be fair to everyone. It would be difficult just to single out a group of employees and say no, you're not going to get a salary increase, and it would probably be inappropriate to do that.”
Chinook School Division’s grant from the provincial government for 2021-22 will increase 0.4 per cent.
The revenue projection in the 2020-21 financial year was $83.23 million and the expected revenue in the 2021-22 budget is $83.35 million. At the same time, the school division’s expenditures will increase from $87.8 million in 2020-21 to $90.26 million in 2021-22.
Quintin is especially concerned about the funding shortfall of at least 16 per cent for the provision of student transportation services.
“We're lagging a lot further behind in our costs relative to our revenues for transportation than we should, and so at some point we need to find a way to adequately provide funding for transportation or make a significant change to the way we provide the service, which is not going to be easy and it's definitely not going to be well received,” he said.
This funding shortfall for transportation costs in the 2021-22 budget will be covered through the use of reserve funds. It has become a regular occurrence in recent years for the school division to use reserve funds to address budget shortfalls, but that will not remain an option for much longer.
“The reality is there is dwindling reserves,” he said. “So as the reserves dwindle, there is less to draw upon to balance the budget, which means that the board of the day is going to have to line up their costs with the available resources.
Any future cost cuts will be significant and it will be difficult to avoid impacts on classrooms and student learning. In an effort to address the ongoing revenue shortfall, the Chinook Board therefore approved a motion at the June 14 meeting to request the provincial government to fully return and enable local school board taxing authority to the Chinook School Division by the 2022-23 school year.
“In 2009 the government took over setting the tax rates and they set one tax rate for the entire province and then provided more funding through grant,” Quintin said. “Since that time the grant funding has not kept pace with increasing costs. So it's a continuous erosion of our ability to fund our activities. What the board is asking for is more capacity to fund our activities to meet the needs of our school division, and this is one way for them to do that.”
