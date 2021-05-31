Swift Current Ag & Ex is embarking on a New Frontier as they announce the 2021 Frontier Days lineup. Following the Reopen Saskatchewan Plan they had to adjust and schedule accordingly
In a press release the association stated, “our priority is to ensure we are creating events that gives the opportunity for our community to come together in celebration in a responsible way. We continue to work closely with Sask Health and all our partners to plan events that follow all of the guidelines and are safe for everyone. We also must plan strategically to be financially responsible for our future.”
Frontier Days will be a mixture of live events and virtual programming that will provide a memorable experience this year.
Live events will include.
WW SMITH DRIVE THRU BURRITO BREAKFAST June 30th 7:30 – 9:30 am
On Wednesday, June 30th, visit Kinetic Park Parking lot for the first ever WW Smith Drive Thru Burrito Breakfast all proceeds of the drive thru breakfast will be donated to the Swift Current Canadian Mental Health Branch.
Due to COVID-19 PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED.
SASK TEL KIDDIES DAY PARADE – June 30th
This event will be held on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 30th and will depart at 4:00PM. All entries must be at the starting place by 3:30PM. Judging will be at 3:45PM. The parade is being sponsored by SaskTel & FRONTIER DAYS" and will be organized by the City of Swift Current’s Parks Play Program.
The parade theme for this year is “Together, the Spirit (of the West) Lives on”.
- Space is limited to 150 people, including participants. Registration opens June 1 @ 8:00am.
As space is limited due to COVID-19, all parents and children participating in the parade must be pre -registered. Please ensure to register all participating family members during the registration process. Spectators will be permitted outside the fenced track area.
FRONTIER DAYS REGIONAL 4-H LIVESTOCK SHOW & STEER SALE - July 1st 2nd & 3rd.
They are excited to host Southwest 4-H Clubs. Due to COVID-19 restrictions this will be a closed show only for 4-H competitors and their families. The 4-H show will end with the annual 4-H steer sale on July 3rd at 4:00PM. Buyers must preregister at www.swiftcurrentex.com.
Those unable to attend the sale will be able to register to bid online at www.livestockplus.ca. Help support the 4-H youth by purchasing a steer.
FRONTIER DAYS LIVING SKY FIREWORKS SHOW July 1st – at 11:00PM Keep your eye on the sky for the fireworks show produced by Big Bang Fireworks.
Swift Current Stock Car Association - July 3rd & 4th the Stockcars will be hitting the track at Kinetic Park at 7:00PM featuring Bump to Pass Enduro Race.
SPIRIT OF THE WEST PARADE TOUR
This year they will be celebrating Frontier Days Week – with a self-guided driving or walking tour! The Frontier Days Spirit of the West Parade Tour will take place from June 28th to July 4th, with a compiled list of decorated homes and businesses to make it easy for residents to create their own tour. Parade Tour map will be available on June 25. Cash Prizes to be won, enter your business or home to be apart of the fun.
TASTE THE FAIR WEEK – SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL RESTAURANTS
Taste the Fair Week, they encourage the public to search out local eateries serving fair-style foods - mini-donuts, elephant ears, corn dogs, ice cream, and candy apples, just to name a few. Try to find some fair food at one of them and let us see what you have found. Post your food pics, tag the location and don’t forget to tag us on Facebook @kineticpark or Instagram @SCAGEX ! The best photo/review with be rewarded, sponsored gift card from the winning restaurants.
Virtual Programming
Frontier Days will also provide a memorable online, experience this year as well. Our virtual programming will include contests, competitions, entertainment, and food to bring the fair-experience to the community. We want to engage the community, to have fun, to be creative and have the community participate from home.
Categories to enter will be Pet Costume, Crochet/Knitting, Quilts, Frontier Feast, Baking, Photography, Car Show, Gardening.
Stay tuned to our website www.swiftcurrentex.com and our Kinetic Park Facebook page for many activities, memories, videos & virtual tours to be posted. See attached schedule of events.
Virtual Frontier Days Social Media Sites
Website: www.swiftcurrentex.com
Face Book Page - Kinetic Park
Face Book Page – Doc’s Town Heritage Village
Instagram: @SCAGEX
You Tube: scagex
As well. the New Frontier Horse Show July 9-11 and the New Frontier Canadian Cowboys Association Rodeo July 23-25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.