The Swift Current AG & Ex organizers of Frontier Days & CCA Rodeo have decided to cancel Frontier Days 2020, scheduled to be held June 24-27.
After careful deliberation, our Board of Directors has come to this decision in the interest of prudence and public safety due to the current world & provincial circumstances and the ever-changing threat of the COVID-19 virus. As the Frontier Days requires months of planning, the daily changes and unclear timeline of restrictions have proven to be too challenging to prepare for.
This decision was not an easy one to make, but we feel it is our responsibility to do everything possible to avoid risk to you, the community, and to over 25,000 fairgoers who would be visiting the City of Swift Current during Frontier Days.
Whether you planned to attend Frontier Days for the first time, or you have attended many times throughout the last 82 years, we know how special this event is for the community and our province. Swift Current Agricultural & Exhibition Board of Directors indicated in their press release their first priority is the health and safety of our fairgoers, partners, volunteers, midway, exhibitors, entertainers, sponsors and the broader community.
They will honor the four-day passes or concert passes purchased for this year’s event for Frontier Days 2021. However, if you prefer a full refund, theywill provide one upon request.
Please call our office at 306-773-2944 or email Kineticpark@swiftcurrent.ca for more details.
With this all being said a New Frontier is upon us and we are working hard to find new ways to celebrate the unique spirit and sense of unity of Frontier Days so that the community has something to look forward to in these uncertain times.
Stay tuned for announcements & potential activities at www.swiftcurrentex.com or their Facebook page (Kinetic Park). They are excited to celebrate Frontier Days with you in a safe socially distant manner.
Frontier Days began in Swift Current in 1938, during the height of the Great Depression, with the aim of lifting the spirits of the residents in Southwest Saskatchewan. While we may not be able to host the traditional events in 2020, they’d like to keep the essence of Frontier Days alive until we are able to host a bigger, better show in 2021.
We greatly appreciate your understanding and patience, as our actions are always in the best interest of our community. We wish you good health, please keep yourself and your loved ones healthy and safe. We hope to see you all in person again at Frontier Days 2021, June 30, July 1, 2 & 3.
Thank you for your continued support.
For more information, contact the Ag & Ex office at 306-773-2944 or kineticpark@swiftcurrent.ca.
