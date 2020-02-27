Through a recent partnership with the Ministry of Health, Fresh Start has developed and implemented Swift Current’s first walk-in counselling service. The intent of Walk-In Counselling Clinics is to support the mounting pressures on current systems by providing counselling that is readily available to people when they need it.
From the onset, a priority for Fresh Start and the Ministry of Health, was to ensure that people living in our rural, remote regions have access to this same service. The Town of Maple Creek is a hub that provides extensive service to a large rural area. It was evident that placement of a Walk-In Counselling Clinic in Maple Creek would lend further support and enhance services they currently provide to their community.
Fresh Start has collaborated with Great Plains College to form a partnership that will host EnRoute…. Walk In Counselling Clinic. Access to this counselling service will be available at their centrally located facility in Maple Creek every Friday from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM. The clinic will officially open Friday, March 6th.
The clinic operates on a walk-in, first-come, first-served basis. There is no cost for this counselling service.
For more information, contact Fresh Start 306-773-8168 or visit freshstartsc.ca
