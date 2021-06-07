The City of Swift Current and Tennis Saskatchewan have partnered to host four tennis clinics this summer – a great opportunity for community members to learn and improve their tennis skills!These free clinics will be held on Tuesdays from July 13th to August 3rd at the North Tennis Courts at Riverside Park. There will be three different sessions grouped according to ages:
- Youth aged 10 – 14: 3:30 to 4:30 PM
- Children aged 6 – 9: 5:30 to 6:30 PM
- Anyone aged 15 and older: 7:00 to 8:30 PMRegistration opens Monday, June 21st. Participants are asked to pre-register online at www.swiftcurrent.ca/play by July 5th. If you have questions or need assistance registering, please call Community Services at (306) 778-2787.If you’re not able to attend all four sessions, you can still register. Equipment will be provided, or you can bring your own. Please wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle. In case of poor weather, the tennis clinics will be held at the Lt. Col. Clifton Centre.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Free tennis clinics in Swift Current this summer
- Invasive Koi fish released into Junction Reservoir near Maple Creek
- Yoga to be enjoyed in nature
- Quonset Days put on hold for a year
- Join AHS’ Be Active Online Challenge and win prizes
- Market Square ready to roll Saturday, June 12th
- Swift Current real estate sales up 225 per cent
- 2021 Frontier Days Ambassador announced
Most Popular
Articles
- Swift Current Municipal Detachment had a variety of complaints
- Medicine Hat reaches functional zero to become first Canadian city to end chronic homelessness
- Houghtaling reflects on 25 years of service to arts and culture in Swift Current
- Exhibition planning for Med. Hat Stampede Week: refunds for Night Shows available June 7
- Shaunavon RCMP respond to drowning of 21-year-old man near Simmie
- Market Square ready to roll Saturday, June 12th
- Alberta speeding up second-dose appointments
- Tourism Swift Current looking to the future with sustainability plan
- Long-time Menzies family tradition ends with retirement of Swift Current optometrist
- 2021 Frontier Days Ambassador announced
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.