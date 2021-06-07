Tennis clinics available
The City of Swift Current and Tennis Saskatchewan have partnered to host four tennis clinics this summer – a great opportunity for community members to learn and improve their tennis skills!
 
These free clinics will be held on Tuesdays from July 13th to August 3rd at the North Tennis Courts at Riverside Park.  There will be three different sessions grouped according to ages: 
 
  • Youth aged 10 – 14: 3:30 to 4:30 PM
  • Children aged 6 – 9: 5:30 to 6:30 PM
  • Anyone aged 15 and older: 7:00 to 8:30 PM 
 
Registration opens Monday, June 21st. Participants are asked to pre-register online at www.swiftcurrent.ca/play by July 5th. If you have questions or need assistance registering, please call Community Services at (306) 778-2787.
 
If you’re not able to attend all four sessions, you can still register. Equipment will be provided, or you can bring your own. Please wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle. In case of poor weather, the tennis clinics will be held at the Lt. Col. Clifton Centre.

