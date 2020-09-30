Are you an adult interested in leading physical activity classes for other adults in your community? A workshop is going to be held for interested community members in the southwest to become trained leaders for the Forever…in motion program.
Forever…in motion was developed by the Saskatoon Health Region and provincially implemented by the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association and has been offered here in Swift Current for the past couple of years! The Saskatchewan Health Authority recommends the Forever…in motion program to help maintain mobility, strength, endurance & general health, especially post-surgery.
“This is a great workshop to learn about physical activity, proper exercise techniques, and the benefits of being active as we become older adults,” says Val Choo-Foo, In Motion Community Facilitator with the City of Swift Current.“ Please consider becoming a Forever…in motion leader.”
This workshop will be held at the Lt. Col. Clifton Centre on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9: am to 12 pm beginning on October 20 until Nov. 19. The cost of the registration is $35 which includes the leader manual. Anyone can become a Forever…in motion leader. No previous experience is necessary.
For more information about the Forever . . . in motion program, please visit www.spra.sk.ca/foreverinmotion or to register for the upcoming workshop, please contact Val Choo-Foo at v.choofoo@swiftcurrent.ca or call (306)778-1676.
