On July 23, at approximately 3:20 p.m., Morse RCMP was dispatched to a fire adjacent to Highway #1 between Ernfold and Chaplin.
A baler and the field around it had caught fire. The Chaplin and Morse fire departments extinguished the fire with the help of local farmers. The eastbound lanes of Highway #1 were closed during these efforts.
No one was injured in the fire. The baler was destroyed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.