The Swift Current Fire Department responded to a house fire at around 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, May 24.
Three fire trucks were on the scene to control the fire rapidly. The home is located on the 300 block of Ashford Street near ACT park in an older residential neighbourhood, where the dwellings are close together. There was no visible damage to the front exterior of the house, and it appeared as if the fire was located towards the rear of the structure.
The Swift Current Fire Department has not released any details about the incident at press time.
According to the Swift Current RCMP weekend report, an occupant smoked on a mattress in the basement and then went upstairs. Shortly afterwards the residents of the house smelled smoke and discovered a fire had started in the basement. All occupants of the home got out safely and there were no injuries.
