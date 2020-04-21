This image was captured by Craig Hilts, a photographer from Swift Current (@CraigHilts71) who happened to be driving past Piapot early morning April 22. Maple Creek RCMP spokesperson said the structure that burned down was a shop, and there were no injuries.
There is a GoFundMe page set up to help the homeowners Russ and Trina McCoy. It is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/sgy5fn-help-the-mccoys-rebuild?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR1gKWsTNRjBs32ACASvTpGn_sSS3YeD0QIpC6BVpeNAKKqf-5vnx6029O8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.