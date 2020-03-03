Southwest well represented

Tourism Saskatchewan is pleased to announce the names of 33 finalists and three Tourism Builders for this year’s Saskatchewan Tourism Awards of Excellence.

Nearly 90 nominations were received in the 13 award categories, including marketing, service, business practices, Indigenous tourism, human resource development and other areas.

The finalists and award recipients will be honoured at the 31st annual Saskatchewan Tourism Awards of Excellence Gala.  The evening celebration, being held on April 2 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Regina, follows the HOST Saskatchewan Conference.

Three people will receive the Tourism Builder Award for making tourism an important part of their life’s work.  Tourism Builders have shown exceptional dedication to positioning Saskatchewan as a welcoming destination.

“The Government of Saskatchewan congratulates this year’s finalists and Tourism Builders,” Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Gene Makowsky said.  “The Saskatchewan Tourism Awards of Excellence Gala pays tribute to their inspiring leadership and contributions to Saskatchewan’s growing tourism sector.”

“Tourism Saskatchewan is exceedingly proud of the businesses, events, employees and leaders chosen for the gala spotlight,” Tourism Saskatchewan CEO Mary Taylor-Ash said.  “We look forward to honouring their vision, innovation, collaboration, pride of place and deep commitment to great service and experiences.”

The Saskatchewan Tourism Awards of Excellence finalists for 2019 are:

Business of the Year Award (Over 20 Full-Time Employees)

Sponsored by the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce

Saskatchewan Science Centre, Regina

Skyxe Saskatoon Airport, Saskatoon

Wanuskewin, Saskatoon

Business of the Year Award (Under 20 Full-Time Employees)

Sponsored by Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority

Grotto Gardens Country Market, Maple Creek

The Happy Nun Café, Forget

Rebellion Brewing Company, Regina

Community Event of the Year Award

Sponsored by the Saskatchewan Arts Board

Showdown in Cowtown, Maple Creek

The Big Float, Manitou Beach

The Boomtown Cup, Shaunavon

Fred Heal Tourism Ambassador Award

Sponsored by Wanuskewin

Mane Productions, Saskatoon

Meewasin Valley Authority, Saskatoon

Western Trophy Outfitters/Great Grey Outfitters, Candle Lake area

Gil Carduner Marketing Award

Sponsored by Phoenix Group

Canadian Western Agribition, Regina

SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival, Saskatoon

Wanuskewin, Saskatoon

Indigenous Tourism Experience Award

Sponsored by Regina Exhibition Association Limited

Aski Holistic Adventures, Cumberland

House Living Sky Casino Powwow, Swift Current

Wanuskewin, Saskatoon

Marquee Event of the Year Award

Sponsored by PrintWest

Canadian Western Agribition, Regina

NHL Heritage Classic, Regina

Western Canada Summer Games, Swift Current

Rookie of the Year Award

Sponsored by the Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club

Nutrien Wonderhub, Saskatoon

Odla Restaurant and Market, Saskatoon

Regina Beach Aquatic Adventures, Regina Beach 

Service Excellence Award

Sponsored by Delta Hotels by Marriott Regina

Farm One Forty, Vanscoy

Northern Lights Vintage Spa, Maple Creek

Scott Lake Lodge, Scott Lake

Tourism Employee of the Year Award

Sponsored by Harvard Broadcasting Regina

Arnold McKenzie, Legislative Assembly Service of Saskatchewan, Regina

Katie Willie, Wanuskewin, Saskatoon

Robert Holden, Firesong, Fowler Lak

Tourism Employer of the Year Award

Sponsored by the Regina

Airport Authority Atlas Hotel, Regina

CAA Saskatchewan

Gold Eagle Lodge, North Battleford

Travel Media Award

Kevin Dunn, Saskatoon

Karen Pinchin, Boston, MA

Jenn Sharp, Saskatoon

Tourism Builder Award

Sponsored by Tourism Saskatchewan

Brad Muir, Waskesiu Lake

Gordon Olson, Big River

Dr. Ernie Walker, Saskatoon

