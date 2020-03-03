Tourism Saskatchewan is pleased to announce the names of 33 finalists and three Tourism Builders for this year’s Saskatchewan Tourism Awards of Excellence.
Nearly 90 nominations were received in the 13 award categories, including marketing, service, business practices, Indigenous tourism, human resource development and other areas.
The finalists and award recipients will be honoured at the 31st annual Saskatchewan Tourism Awards of Excellence Gala. The evening celebration, being held on April 2 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Regina, follows the HOST Saskatchewan Conference.
Three people will receive the Tourism Builder Award for making tourism an important part of their life’s work. Tourism Builders have shown exceptional dedication to positioning Saskatchewan as a welcoming destination.
“The Government of Saskatchewan congratulates this year’s finalists and Tourism Builders,” Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Gene Makowsky said. “The Saskatchewan Tourism Awards of Excellence Gala pays tribute to their inspiring leadership and contributions to Saskatchewan’s growing tourism sector.”
“Tourism Saskatchewan is exceedingly proud of the businesses, events, employees and leaders chosen for the gala spotlight,” Tourism Saskatchewan CEO Mary Taylor-Ash said. “We look forward to honouring their vision, innovation, collaboration, pride of place and deep commitment to great service and experiences.”
The Saskatchewan Tourism Awards of Excellence finalists for 2019 are:
Business of the Year Award (Over 20 Full-Time Employees)
Sponsored by the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce
Saskatchewan Science Centre, Regina
Skyxe Saskatoon Airport, Saskatoon
Wanuskewin, Saskatoon
Business of the Year Award (Under 20 Full-Time Employees)
Sponsored by Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority
Grotto Gardens Country Market, Maple Creek
The Happy Nun Café, Forget
Rebellion Brewing Company, Regina
Community Event of the Year Award
Sponsored by the Saskatchewan Arts Board
Showdown in Cowtown, Maple Creek
The Big Float, Manitou Beach
The Boomtown Cup, Shaunavon
Fred Heal Tourism Ambassador Award
Sponsored by Wanuskewin
Mane Productions, Saskatoon
Meewasin Valley Authority, Saskatoon
Western Trophy Outfitters/Great Grey Outfitters, Candle Lake area
Gil Carduner Marketing Award
Sponsored by Phoenix Group
Canadian Western Agribition, Regina
SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival, Saskatoon
Wanuskewin, Saskatoon
Indigenous Tourism Experience Award
Sponsored by Regina Exhibition Association Limited
Aski Holistic Adventures, Cumberland
House Living Sky Casino Powwow, Swift Current
Wanuskewin, Saskatoon
Marquee Event of the Year Award
Sponsored by PrintWest
Canadian Western Agribition, Regina
NHL Heritage Classic, Regina
Western Canada Summer Games, Swift Current
Rookie of the Year Award
Sponsored by the Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club
Nutrien Wonderhub, Saskatoon
Odla Restaurant and Market, Saskatoon
Regina Beach Aquatic Adventures, Regina Beach
Service Excellence Award
Sponsored by Delta Hotels by Marriott Regina
Farm One Forty, Vanscoy
Northern Lights Vintage Spa, Maple Creek
Scott Lake Lodge, Scott Lake
Tourism Employee of the Year Award
Sponsored by Harvard Broadcasting Regina
Arnold McKenzie, Legislative Assembly Service of Saskatchewan, Regina
Katie Willie, Wanuskewin, Saskatoon
Robert Holden, Firesong, Fowler Lak
Tourism Employer of the Year Award
Sponsored by the Regina
Airport Authority Atlas Hotel, Regina
CAA Saskatchewan
Gold Eagle Lodge, North Battleford
Travel Media Award
Kevin Dunn, Saskatoon
Karen Pinchin, Boston, MA
Jenn Sharp, Saskatoon
Tourism Builder Award
Sponsored by Tourism Saskatchewan
Brad Muir, Waskesiu Lake
Gordon Olson, Big River
Dr. Ernie Walker, Saskatoon
