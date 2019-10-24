After some initial concern about student enrolment at the start of the school year, the final enrolment numbers for Chinook School Division indicate there are only six fewer students compared to a year ago.
Director of Education Kyle McIntyre presented the official enrolment figures during a regular Chinook School Division board meeting, Oct. 15.
There were 5,942 students in the school division on Sept. 30, while at the same time last year there were 5,948.
“I’m fairly positive about it,” he said after the meeting. “Six students is not a significant drain and so for the most part our population is maintaining itself. It’s staying stable, and so we haven’t really seen the drop-offs that we anticipated 11 and 12 years ago.”
The gradual decline in student enrolment is due to the changing demographic situation in the school division.
“The simple reason is that our kindergarten cohorts coming into the system are smaller than the Grade 12 cohorts leaving our system,” he said. “People are having fewer children and I think we’re seeing the effects of that in some of our schools.”
The fact that final enrolment is an improvement on the opening day figures will be a benefit to the school division’s financial situation.
“Our opening day enrolments looked like we were down about 30,” he said. “Roughly in terms of our funding, we’re funded about $10,000 per student. So when you compare 30 to six, that’s a significant difference in terms of our funding. So six students is much better than losing 30.”
Another positive outcome of the small reduction in enrolment is that no staffing adjustments will be necessary at schools. Annual staffing will be reviewed again in the spring, when enrolment projection will be done for the next school year.
“We always staff in the fall based on our spring enrolment projections,” he explained. “So we’re going to have to be very careful and have to look those over carefully.”
The final enrolment figures indicate there are currently 21 fewer students in public schools compared to last year at this time, but there are five more home schooling students this year and also 10 more students at Hutterian schools.
Students numbers at public schools have increased significantly at Fairview (10), Centennial (49), and Swift Current Comprehensive High School (33).
There have been significant decreases in enrolment at Gull Lake (-12), Irwin (-30), Ponteix (-18), and Val Marie (-17).
“I don’t think we’re contemplating any school closures,” he said. “That certainly is not on the radar. All the schools we have need to continue to operate. I am concerned about some of the trends we’re seeing.”
McIntyre felt the decrease in enrolment at Val Marie School is a concern, but there is no other school in that area and it is therefore a necessity to have a school for that community.
“In terms of all our schools that have experienced a real decrease in enrolment, we always look at attrition,” he said. “So if we have retirements, if we have some transfers, if we have people requesting movements to other places in the division, we always use that as our tool to make sure that we have the appropriate amount of staff for the students in every school.”
The decline of enrolment is mostly happening at rural schools, but in contrast there are concerns about overall capacity in some of the city schools.
“We have a couple of schools that are over 100 per cent,” he said. “We’re at 130 per cent capacity at École-Centennial. So we’re having some conversations with the Ministry about getting an appropriate amount of space at that school. Irwin School is close to 90 per cent. Fairview is close to 90 per cent. So we have to really watch and make sure that we anticipate the growth that might be coming to the city.”
