The Swift Current Drag Racing Association (SCDRA) held the final race weekend of the 2020 season at the Swift Current Airport, Sept. 12-13.
In addition to regular drag racing on both days, the SCDRA hosted the Saskatchewan fastest street car challenge on Sept. 12. There were 103 participating vehicles on Saturday and 76 on Sunday.
The SCDRA was able to host three successful race weekends during its 15th anniversary season, despite the challenge of organizing events that complied with COVID-19 safety requirements. Spectators were limited to a maximum of 150 people per race day to ensure physical distancing. Below are the drag racing results for the final race weekend:
Sept. 12 results: Sportsman – 1st Dave Raine, Moose Jaw, 2nd Ron Frayn, Weyburn; Pro class – 1 st Norman Dunsmore, Yellow Grass, 2nd Justin Heroux, Saskatoon; Super Pro – 1st Cory Schultz, Swift Current, 2nd Arnie Hillman, Prelate; Jr. Street – 1st Aradyn Norman, Waldeck; Jr. Dragster – 1st Rayce Schultz, Swift Current, 2nd Connor Lowrie, Swift Current.
Sept. 13 results: Sportsman – 1st Derek Leyden, Weyburn, 2nd Duncan Mackinnon, Southey, Pro class – 1st Randy Koop, Swift Current, 2nd Brent Fernquist, Tompkins; Super Pro – 1st Cory Schultz, Swift Current, 2nd Lee Maalrud, Whitebear; Buy Back Race – 1st Arnie Dillman, Prelate, 2nd Ron Frayn, Weyburn; Jr. Street – 1st Jackson Seibel, Swift Current, 2nd Hayley Vipond, Swift Current; Jr. Dragster – 1st Abigail Lowrie, Swift Current, 2nd Rayce Schultz, Swift Current.
