On April 21, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Morse RCMP responded to the report of a serious two-vehicle collision approximately 17 kilometers east of Chaplin, SK, on Highway 1.
It was reported that a car was travelling east when it collided with a semi-tractor trailer.
The 22-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the car was declared deceased on scene.
The driver and lone occupant of the semi-tractor was reported to not have sustained any injuries.
Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist, Caronport Fire Department, Chaplin Fire Department, Ministry of Highways and Saskatchewan Coroners Service all attended the scene.
Highway 1 reopened around midnight.
The investigation is ongoing.
