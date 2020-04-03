A bistro in Swift Current that was started to cover the medical expenses of a family member is providing free meals to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montaha’s Bistro opened in downtown Swift Current in early March, but due to concerns over social distancing the restaurant closed to the public on March 18 and now only provides a take-out service with free delivery.
Sammy Khalife, the spokesperson for the bistro, said they had a very successful opening, but the pandemic had a dramatic impact on their business.
“Everything was going really, really good, but the situation changed with COVID-19,” he mentioned. “The income has dropped 80 per cent. At the current time, with deliveries, we're doing 20 per cent of what we would usually do.”
This dramatic change in their situation in a very short time did not make any difference to their intention to give back to their community. With the start of the take-out service they began to prepare and deliver free meals to those who cannot afford it. Last week they delivered over 30 free meals.
“We don't have the financial and body resources to do it for long, but we do what we can to pay back a little bit from what we owe to our community,” he said.
Since the opening of the bistro their goal has been to support local suppliers and to prepare fresh meals from local ingredients.
“Everything is fresh, and we made a commitment to local suppliers that we're going to honour,” he said. “Our local suppliers need to be supported. So we actually made that commitment at least to the end of the month to buy a certain amount from them. We're going to honour this commitment, and we're going to use the product to help the unfortunate in our community.”
The bistro is also donating 10 per cent of sales from the take-out service to the local food bank as another way to help those in need.
“This way, if someone orders from us, they’re helping others,” he said. “So it's a way we want to give back to our community.”
Montaha’s Bistro is named after Sammy’s sister, who originally started an online catering service last year as a way to raise funds for his medical expenses. He suffers from a heart disease that required surgery in May 2019, when he received a left ventricular assist device (LVAD). It is a battery-operated mechanical pump that helps to pump blood to the rest of the recipient’s body.
The LVAD has improved his quality of life and will continue to provide proper blood flow to other organs while he waits for a heart transplant. In the meantime, he has significant expenses every month for medication and medical supplies.
Montaha initially served traditional Lebanese food to guests who visited them, and their positive response was the motivation for the start of the catering business and the eventual opening of the bistro.
“She served this food to our guests in Swift Current,” Sammy recalled. “Everyone from our friends and neighbours really liked it. So the idea started she can do some catering to support my medical expenses and it grew from there.”
The bistro’s goal is to provide quality meals with an international flavour using fresh and local ingredients. The dishes are based on some of Montaha’s favourite recipes from Lebanon.
“We only use local suppliers for the stuff that we can get locally,” Sammy said. “Our logo says international taste with local products. So it's our goal to bring the international taste or the Lebanese taste and home-made quality food to Swift Current, but also supporting the suppliers that hire our neighbours and everyone.”
Sammy’s health situation means he is immunocompromised and they must take additional precautions to reduce his risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus. They also apply those same precautions when food deliveries are made for their take-out service.
“We know how it feels to be immunocompromised,” he said. “We live with it every day. We certainly don't want risk any chance of me getting something. So we don't want to risk the neighbours and friends who support us getting the virus. Our motto is Montaha’s feeds you like family and Montaha’s treats you like family. So we think of you not as a customer, you're family to us. We do our duty to protect you.”
Payment for take-out orders can be done over the phone, by e-transfer or through Interac Flash. Payment at delivery is done in a contactless manner.
“When we go to the door, we have masks and gloves,” he said. “We take the machine and sanitize it with each single order, after and before. We leave it at the door and we step back for the customer to pay. We keep our social distance until the customer goes back to their door or their building. So we are doing our best.”
The pandemic has caused many uncertainties for Sammy, who is concerned about his health and the family’s bistro, but he continues to find inspiration in his faith.
“I trust that God will provide for us and God has a plan,” he said. “It's a time of self reflection and we need to be appreciate what we have. Some people don't have a meal on the table or shelter. I'm lucky to have those. I'm lucky to have the support of my family and friends, and the city that I'm proud of. So we have to use this time to self reflect on the things we do and the things we are thankful of and our faith.”
More information about their take-out meals are available on the Montaha Bistro’s Facebook page (@montahasbistro).
