Activities to celebrate Family Literacy Day took place at the Swift Current Branch Library, Jan. 27. The event was hosted by the Southwest Literacy Committee in partnership with various organizations, including Chinook Regional Library, Chinook School Division, and Great Plains College.
Four reading sessions took place during the day, which were open to preschoolers and families. These sessions were attended by about 110 Grade 3 students from three schools in Swift Current (Central, Fairview, and O.M. Irwin). The local celebrity reader was Chinook Regional Library Director Kathryn Foley, who read several chapters from the featured book Polly Diamond and the Magic Book by Alice Kuipers and Diana Toledano (illustrator). Each session included hands-on activities during which participants created their own magic book.
Everyone received a free copy of the featured book to take home to continue reading about Polly, and they were encouraged to participate in a contest to read for 20 minutes a day for a week to win a family literacy badge. Similar family literacy events took place at Maple Creek Library on Jan. 27, Herbert School Library on Jan. 28, and Gull Lake Library on Jan. 29.
The Family Resource Centre in Swift Current also held the Inspiring Play event in partnership with the Saskatchewan Literacy Network on Jan. 28.
Family Literacy Day is a national awareness initiative taking place every year on Jan. 27 to raise awareness about the importance of engaging in reading and other literacy-related activities as a family. The reading habits of parents play a large role in determining how often their children read. This year's theme for Family Literacy Day is Take 20 in 2020 to encourage families to use 20 minutes every day as part of their daily routine for a learning activity that encourages literacy and reading.
