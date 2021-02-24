The City of Swift Current partnered with different local organizations to offer a variety of fun activities for families during Family Fun Week, Feb. 15-20.
It is an annual event during the winter school break for families to have fun together and to get physically active.
This year's event took place with some adjustments, including pre-registration for certain activities, to ensure participants enjoyed activities in a safe setting that adhered to COVID-19 public health guidelines. Family Fun Week kicked off on Family Day with sleigh rides provided by Lost Valley Horse Ranch at Riverdene Park.
The Swift Current Museum offered the Eye Spy activity on Feb. 16 and a macramé class on Feb. 18. The Art Gallery of Swift Current offered a weeklong winter art camp for youth. There was free public swimming at the Aquatic Centre on Feb. 17, and an opportunity to play a game on the City's new outdoor crokicurl rink at Riverdene Park, Feb. 20.
There was public skating during the week at Fairview West arena and at outdoor rinks. The Swift Current Nordic Ski Club hosted cross-country skiing and snowshoeing at the Chinook golf course, Feb. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.