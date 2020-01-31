Family Fun Week will be held during the February break from February 17th to 22nd, and there are lots of free activities for the entire family to enjoy!
Monday, February 17th: Innovation Credit Union and Pioneer Co-op are sponsoring a Family Skate from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Innovation Credit Union iPlex. A $3 charity meal will be provided with proceeds going to the United Way Active Play after school program.
Tuesday, February 18th: The Swift Current Curling Club will host two free Curling Clinics between 1:30 and 3:15 PM for anyone aged 7 years and older. To pre-register, call 306-773-4001 or emailsccurlingclub@sasktel.net. Please bring an extra pair of clean footwear for on-ice activity. Helmets are recommended for kids and new curlers; other equipment will be provided.
Wednesday, February 19th: The Swift Current Museum is hosting a session on Saskatchewan Owls from 1:30 to 3:00 PM. There will be games and a craft. Call the museum at 306-778-2765 to register.
That evening, come to the Aquatic Centre for free Public Swimming from 7:00 – 8:30 PM for youth aged 17 years and under. This activity is sponsored by the Swift Current Kiwanis Club.
Thursday, February 20th: There will be a Pickleball Clinic at the Lt. Col. Clifton Center at 3:30 PM. Please bring clean running shoes. Pickleball racquets and balls will be provided. Families are welcome for all ages 10 and up. Preregister by calling 306-778-2787 or email communityservices@swiftcurrent.ca. This is sponsored by the SW Pickleball Club and the City of Swift Current.
Also on Thursday, the Swift Current Library is hosting a Book to Film Club from 6:30 to 8:45 PM for teens ages 13 – 17. Please register at the Library.
Friday, February 21st: If you missed the Saskatchewan Owls presentation at the Museum on Wednesday, you’re in luck! A second session is being held from 1:30 to 3:00 PM on Friday afternoon.
Saturday February 22nd: There will be a LEGO Buildfest at the Swift Current Library from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM for families to enjoy.
In addition, come have fun Cross-Country Skiing the Chinook Golf course trails – anytime between 12:00 and 4:00 PM. Fire pits, hot dogs and hot chocolate will be provided, and some equipment will be available. This event is dependent on favourable snow conditions and is hosted by the Swift Current Nordic Ski Club.
These are great opportunities for families to participate in fun activities that encourage physical activity and quality family time.
Please contact Community Services at 306.778.2787 or visit www.swiftcurrent.ca/familyfun for more information.
