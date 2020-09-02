The 2020 Fall Into Christmas Art & Handcraft Market, to have been held in Swift Current October 3-4 has been cancelled due to concerns and regulations surrounding the infection of COVID-19.
The cancellation of this popular market had been delayed until very recently as organizers attempted to “buy time” in the hope of infection rates and governmental guidelines changing sufficiently to allow for this annual event to move forward.
Show organizers cite the requirements for physical distancing and the highly regulated numbers allowed for indoor capacity as the greatest obstacles. Each year at Fall Into Christmas there are hundreds of patrons shopping at more than one hundred “boutique-like” booths in the limited space offered by the Stockade Building on Swift Current’s Frontier Days grounds. Those in attendance at the show, whether vendor or shopper, would be in very close proximity and therefore more highly exposed to the risk of infection from COVID-19.
Additionally, through these past fifteen years of operation, Fall Into Christmas has been very popular with vendors, drawing exhibitors from across the prairie provinces as well as British Columbia and Ontario. Unfortunately, this cross-province travel during the pandemic offers an unacceptable increased health risk for the residents of Swift Current and area.
The 2020 line-up of artisans & crafters was, “on paper”, a stellar show with over thirty of the one hundred exhibitors being new to Swift Current. Planning anew will begin in January as organizers hope to replicate this “lost” show and have every exhibitor back for Fall Into Christmas 2021.
In the meanwhile, the Fall Into Christmas marketing team still wishes to connect shoppers with vendors through information published on the website www.fallintochristmas.ca or the Market’s Facebook page @Fall.Into.Christmas.SwiftCurrent.
Most vendors continue to be in full production and are very adequately set up for business online. You can still consider handcrafted gifts to fulfill your Christmas shopping list.
To all those who look forward to Fall Into Christmas each year, the show organizers would like to thank you for your past patronage and ask that you watch for the robust and healthy return of Fall Into Christmas in 2021, always the weekend before Thanksgiving, with next year’s calendar marked as October 2-3.
