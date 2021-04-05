The City of Swift Current is excited to offer a free program called “Exploring Nature on Earth Day”. This program will be held on Thursday, April 22 from 4:00 – 5:30 pm and is available to students ages 6-11. The students will have fun exploring nature through crafts, science, and games outdoors!Online registration will open on Monday, April 12 at 8:00 am by visiting www.swiftcurrent.ca/play and clicking on Earth Day program. There will be limited spaces.Val Choo-Foo from Community Services with the City says, “This year’s theme for Earth Day is ‘Restore Our Earth’, and this program will help students learn more about nature and our responsibility of caring for our earth!”For more information, call (306)778-2787 or visit our website at www.swiftcurrent.caPLEASE NOTE: All activities are based on the latest COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions of the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). Participants and attendees are reminded that masks are required at all times, and proper hand sanitizing and physical distancing guidelines must be followed. All activities are subject to change with limited notice pending updated SHA guidelines.For more information, please contact Community Services:Telephone: 306.778.2787
Email: communityservices@swiftcurrent.caWebsite: www.swiftcurrent.ca/play
